Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:40 PM

3707 Timber Grove Court

3707 Timber Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Timber Grove Court, Pearland, TX 77583
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Stunning, like-new 2-story, 4 bedroom Perry home with a gorgeous 19-foot entry in the desirable Southlake community. This home features a study with french doors, formal dining room, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops that is open to the spacious family room. Master suite with walk-in closet, separate garden tub and shower. Second bedroom downstairs that is perfect for growing or extended families. Upstairs features a large gameroom and 2 secondary bedrooms with bathroom. Refrigerator, washer, AND dryer are staying in the home. This home is on a cul-de-sac with a large backyard and covered back patio. This beautiful community is full of parks, walking trails, and an amazing water park and swimming pool! A great location that is close to the Texas Medical Center with easy access to Highway 288 and Beltway 8. Call and schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Timber Grove Court have any available units?
3707 Timber Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 Timber Grove Court have?
Some of 3707 Timber Grove Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Timber Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Timber Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Timber Grove Court pet-friendly?
No, 3707 Timber Grove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 3707 Timber Grove Court offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Timber Grove Court offers parking.
Does 3707 Timber Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 Timber Grove Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Timber Grove Court have a pool?
Yes, 3707 Timber Grove Court has a pool.
Does 3707 Timber Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 3707 Timber Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Timber Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 Timber Grove Court has units with dishwashers.

