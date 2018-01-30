3707 Timber Grove Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Stunning, like-new 2-story, 4 bedroom Perry home with a gorgeous 19-foot entry in the desirable Southlake community. This home features a study with french doors, formal dining room, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops that is open to the spacious family room. Master suite with walk-in closet, separate garden tub and shower. Second bedroom downstairs that is perfect for growing or extended families. Upstairs features a large gameroom and 2 secondary bedrooms with bathroom. Refrigerator, washer, AND dryer are staying in the home. This home is on a cul-de-sac with a large backyard and covered back patio. This beautiful community is full of parks, walking trails, and an amazing water park and swimming pool! A great location that is close to the Texas Medical Center with easy access to Highway 288 and Beltway 8. Call and schedule your private tour today!