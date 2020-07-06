2905 Plum Lake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Great two-story home beautifully decorated.Situated on a beautifully landscaped lot in a growing area.As you enter this home,you are greeted with a dramatic extended tile entry leading you past the formal living and dining areas! A large and bright kitchen with beautiful granite countertops is a real pleaser for the chef in the family. Gas log fireplace to help create those special moments and memories! ALARM SERVICE, YARD SERVICE AND PEST CONTROL IS INCLUDED! REFRIGERATOR WILL BE NEW AND INSTALLED AT MOVE IN, Washer & Dryer are also provided! Across the street from the elementary school. Convenient to 288 and to the Medical Center. This will be a home you'll be proud to show your friends!