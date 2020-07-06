All apartments in Pearland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2905 Plum Lake Drive

2905 Plum Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Plum Lake Drive, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great two-story home beautifully decorated.Situated on a beautifully landscaped lot in a growing area.As you enter this home,you are greeted with a dramatic extended tile entry leading you past the formal living and dining areas! A large and bright kitchen with beautiful granite countertops is a real pleaser for the chef in the family. Gas log fireplace to help create those special moments and memories! ALARM SERVICE, YARD SERVICE AND PEST CONTROL IS INCLUDED! REFRIGERATOR WILL BE NEW AND INSTALLED AT MOVE IN, Washer & Dryer are also provided! Across the street from the elementary school. Convenient to 288 and to the Medical Center. This will be a home you'll be proud to show your friends!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Plum Lake Drive have any available units?
2905 Plum Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Plum Lake Drive have?
Some of 2905 Plum Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Plum Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Plum Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Plum Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Plum Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 2905 Plum Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Plum Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 2905 Plum Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 Plum Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Plum Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 2905 Plum Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Plum Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2905 Plum Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Plum Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Plum Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

