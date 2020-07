Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

STUNNING lakefront home for lease in Shadowcreek Ranch. This immaculate 4 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, and walls of windows overlooking the lake and sunset. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Luscious landscaping with fruit bearing trees and a colorful array of flowers adorn both the front and back yard. You won't believe the view! Don't miss your chance to see it today!