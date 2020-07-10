2303 Shadow Falls Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets fireplace game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Beautiful 5 bedroom home, with game room, in the Prestige Shadow Creek Community. Extra living room, or office space, upon entry. Wrought iron staircase. Super high ceilings in main living area, with laminate flooring downstairs. Master bedroom downstairs, with master bath- separate shower/ garden tub, large walk in closet. All other 4 bedrooms upstairs, quality carpet, and extra game room. Jack and Jill bathroom up, with additional bathroom. Half bathroom downstairs. Huge very well manicured back yard, with large stoned patio area. Home located at end of Col-de-sac. Privacy! This is a must see, and wont last long with this low price. Fully upgraded home.