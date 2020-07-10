All apartments in Pearland
2303 Shadow Falls Lane

Location

2303 Shadow Falls Lane, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 5 bedroom home, with game room, in the Prestige Shadow Creek Community. Extra living room, or office space, upon entry. Wrought iron staircase. Super high ceilings in main living area, with laminate flooring downstairs. Master bedroom downstairs, with master bath- separate shower/ garden tub, large walk in closet. All other 4 bedrooms upstairs, quality carpet, and extra game room. Jack and Jill bathroom up, with additional bathroom. Half bathroom downstairs. Huge very well manicured back yard, with large stoned patio area. Home located at end of Col-de-sac. Privacy! This is a must see, and wont last long with this low price. Fully upgraded home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Shadow Falls Lane have any available units?
2303 Shadow Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Shadow Falls Lane have?
Some of 2303 Shadow Falls Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Shadow Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Shadow Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Shadow Falls Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Shadow Falls Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 2303 Shadow Falls Lane offer parking?
No, 2303 Shadow Falls Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2303 Shadow Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Shadow Falls Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Shadow Falls Lane have a pool?
No, 2303 Shadow Falls Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Shadow Falls Lane have accessible units?
No, 2303 Shadow Falls Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Shadow Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 Shadow Falls Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

