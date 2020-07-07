2205 Halbert Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Great home in a safe and quiet neighborhood in the heart of Pearland, TX. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a large bonus room that can be used as an office/formal living or a 4th bedroom. Large covered Patio and huge backyard make it easy to unwind after the busy work week. Fridge, Washer & dryer included along with pre-wired alarm system. 2 car garage both with automatic openers. Home is available for move in June 1st. Zoned to Pearland School District and PHS. Great location gives easy access to beltway/45 and 288. Call today for a private tour.