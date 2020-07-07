All apartments in Pearland
Find more places like 2205 Halbert Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
2205 Halbert Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:00 PM

2205 Halbert Drive

2205 Halbert Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pearland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2205 Halbert Drive, Pearland, TX 77581
Willow Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
alarm system
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Great home in a safe and quiet neighborhood in the heart of Pearland, TX. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a large bonus room that can be used as an office/formal living or a 4th bedroom. Large covered Patio and huge backyard make it easy to unwind after the busy work week. Fridge, Washer & dryer included along with pre-wired alarm system. 2 car garage both with automatic openers. Home is available for move in June 1st. Zoned to Pearland School District and PHS. Great location gives easy access to beltway/45 and 288. Call today for a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Halbert Drive have any available units?
2205 Halbert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Halbert Drive have?
Some of 2205 Halbert Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Halbert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Halbert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Halbert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Halbert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 2205 Halbert Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Halbert Drive offers parking.
Does 2205 Halbert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 Halbert Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Halbert Drive have a pool?
No, 2205 Halbert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Halbert Drive have accessible units?
No, 2205 Halbert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Halbert Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Halbert Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77584
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd
Pearland, TX 77584
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77584
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd
Pearland, TX 77581
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77584
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr
Pearland, TX 77584
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77584

Similar Pages

Pearland 1 BedroomsPearland 2 Bedrooms
Pearland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPearland Apartments with Parking
Pearland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Shadow Creek Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine