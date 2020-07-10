All apartments in Pearland
Location

1904 Roaring Springs Drive, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
game room
pool
online portal
1904 Roaring Springs Dr. - Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1795
Security Deposit: $1595
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Tenant Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2469
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Range, Separate Oven, Garbage Disposal.

Extras: Wow! Look at this spacious home in the well established Shadow Creek Ranch community! It comes with an extense living room featuring a fireplace and a lovely interior balcony from the cute upstairs game room. Its kitchen has more than enough cabinets and it is wide open to the family areas. There's also a formal dining area and a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Master suite bath comes with dual vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Large closets. Spacious back yard with covered patio area. And you get access to the community pool! This home is everything you've been looking for! Won't last long. APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE2450252)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. have any available units?
1904 Roaring Springs Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. have?
Some of 1904 Roaring Springs Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Roaring Springs Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. offer parking?
No, 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. has a pool.
Does 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Roaring Springs Dr. has units with dishwashers.

