Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge game room pool online portal

1904 Roaring Springs Dr. - Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1795

Security Deposit: $1595

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Tenant Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2469

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Range, Separate Oven, Garbage Disposal.



Extras: Wow! Look at this spacious home in the well established Shadow Creek Ranch community! It comes with an extense living room featuring a fireplace and a lovely interior balcony from the cute upstairs game room. Its kitchen has more than enough cabinets and it is wide open to the family areas. There's also a formal dining area and a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Master suite bath comes with dual vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Large closets. Spacious back yard with covered patio area. And you get access to the community pool! This home is everything you've been looking for! Won't last long. APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913



(RLNE2450252)