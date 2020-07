Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/e15d57307b ----

This well maintained 4 bedroom home is situated within The Lakes of Highland Glen and has easy access to shopping, freeway and schools. Open floor plan, appliances included and a split floor plan with master suite at the back of the house. Mark this one a "must see", it will go quickly! Credit/background check required. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with added fees. Shorter term lease negotiable.