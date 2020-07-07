16569 Reiley Road

Amenities

This fully furnished two-bedroom, one bath waterfront home on Lake Placid is full of lone star charm. Nestled along the banks of the lake as the Guadalupe runs its way south out of New Braunfels, its just thirty minutes to drive into San Antonio. You can fish, swim, and live the life aquatic every day and still have a reasonably good commute to many of the regions major employers.



The greater San Antonio region boasts a diverse economy ranging from tech firms like Rackspace, the Southwest Research Institute and Applied Research, excellent medical facilities such as the Methodist Healthcare System, the Baptist Health System, and Christus Santa Rosa Health Care, and Lackland Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston, and Randolph Air Force Base representing the military. That isnt all; as H-E-B, USAA, Cullen/Frost Bankers, CPS Energy, Toyota, ATT, Clear Channel, Boeing, Valero, Tesoro, CST Brands, and IHeartMedia all have large presences here due to its favorable tax situation and central location. Texas Lutheran University is also very close by in Seguin. Unemployment was below the state average at 3.7% compared to 4.6%, signaling a strong local economy.



This waterfront homes million dollar panoramic views compete well with those million dollar companies. Reiley Retreat is recently remodeled and updated with designer furnishings and accents. Youll feel right at home; country elegance and comfortable furnishings are accented with color and patterns to leave no doubt youre in a relaxing space.



On the off chance you tire of the panoramic lake views from the living room, theres a 55-inch flat screen LCD TV and plenty of games to entertain you. If youre working from home, theres high speed Wi-Fi all the way to the shoreline that will keep you connected, a wood burning fireplace to warm you, and an electric teakettle, Keurig, Nespresso, and coffeemaker to keep you awake and productive.



The kitchen is fully equipped with new stainless steel appliances, microwave,