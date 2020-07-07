All apartments in Pearland
16569 Reiley Road

16569 North Spectrum Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

16569 North Spectrum Blvd, Pearland, TX 77047

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
This fully furnished two-bedroom, one bath waterfront home on Lake Placid is full of lone star charm. Nestled along the banks of the lake as the Guadalupe runs its way south out of New Braunfels, its just thirty minutes to drive into San Antonio. You can fish, swim, and live the life aquatic every day and still have a reasonably good commute to many of the regions major employers.

The greater San Antonio region boasts a diverse economy ranging from tech firms like Rackspace, the Southwest Research Institute and Applied Research, excellent medical facilities such as the Methodist Healthcare System, the Baptist Health System, and Christus Santa Rosa Health Care, and Lackland Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston, and Randolph Air Force Base representing the military. That isnt all; as H-E-B, USAA, Cullen/Frost Bankers, CPS Energy, Toyota, ATT, Clear Channel, Boeing, Valero, Tesoro, CST Brands, and IHeartMedia all have large presences here due to its favorable tax situation and central location. Texas Lutheran University is also very close by in Seguin. Unemployment was below the state average at 3.7% compared to 4.6%, signaling a strong local economy.

This waterfront homes million dollar panoramic views compete well with those million dollar companies. Reiley Retreat is recently remodeled and updated with designer furnishings and accents. Youll feel right at home; country elegance and comfortable furnishings are accented with color and patterns to leave no doubt youre in a relaxing space.

On the off chance you tire of the panoramic lake views from the living room, theres a 55-inch flat screen LCD TV and plenty of games to entertain you. If youre working from home, theres high speed Wi-Fi all the way to the shoreline that will keep you connected, a wood burning fireplace to warm you, and an electric teakettle, Keurig, Nespresso, and coffeemaker to keep you awake and productive.

The kitchen is fully equipped with new stainless steel appliances, microwave,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16569 Reiley Road have any available units?
16569 Reiley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 16569 Reiley Road have?
Some of 16569 Reiley Road's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16569 Reiley Road currently offering any rent specials?
16569 Reiley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16569 Reiley Road pet-friendly?
No, 16569 Reiley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 16569 Reiley Road offer parking?
No, 16569 Reiley Road does not offer parking.
Does 16569 Reiley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16569 Reiley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16569 Reiley Road have a pool?
Yes, 16569 Reiley Road has a pool.
Does 16569 Reiley Road have accessible units?
No, 16569 Reiley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16569 Reiley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16569 Reiley Road does not have units with dishwashers.

