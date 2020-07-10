Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace game room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

12608 Cobble Springs Available 05/06/19 Charming 4 Bedroom in Katy! - Great four bedroom on quiet street! The inviting front porch and two story foyer is sure to fit your every need. Wrought iron stairs and tile in entry/kitchen/family and breakfast room. Study with french doors makes the home feel light and bright! Open floorplan with spacious kitchen boasts silestone, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets, island and large breakfast room. Stone fireplace, large bedrooms and gameroom. Master has double sinks, seperate tub/shower and a large closet. Huge back porch with two ceiling fans. Refrigerator included. NO PETS.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: +1 713-972-1222



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4862034)