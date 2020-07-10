All apartments in Pearland
Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
12608 Cobble Springs
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:10 AM

12608 Cobble Springs

12608 Cobble Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12608 Cobble Springs Drive, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
12608 Cobble Springs Available 05/06/19 Charming 4 Bedroom in Katy! - Great four bedroom on quiet street! The inviting front porch and two story foyer is sure to fit your every need. Wrought iron stairs and tile in entry/kitchen/family and breakfast room. Study with french doors makes the home feel light and bright! Open floorplan with spacious kitchen boasts silestone, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets, island and large breakfast room. Stone fireplace, large bedrooms and gameroom. Master has double sinks, seperate tub/shower and a large closet. Huge back porch with two ceiling fans. Refrigerator included. NO PETS.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4862034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12608 Cobble Springs have any available units?
12608 Cobble Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 12608 Cobble Springs have?
Some of 12608 Cobble Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12608 Cobble Springs currently offering any rent specials?
12608 Cobble Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12608 Cobble Springs pet-friendly?
No, 12608 Cobble Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 12608 Cobble Springs offer parking?
No, 12608 Cobble Springs does not offer parking.
Does 12608 Cobble Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12608 Cobble Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12608 Cobble Springs have a pool?
No, 12608 Cobble Springs does not have a pool.
Does 12608 Cobble Springs have accessible units?
No, 12608 Cobble Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 12608 Cobble Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 12608 Cobble Springs does not have units with dishwashers.

