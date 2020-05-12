All apartments in Pearland
Find more places like 11605 Bay Ledge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
11605 Bay Ledge Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:43 PM

11605 Bay Ledge Drive

11605 Bay Ledge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pearland
See all
Shadow Creek Ranch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

11605 Bay Ledge Drive, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous, spacious 4 bedroom home with lots of Natural Light throughout! Formal Dining & Living sparks the home with lots of space to enjoy yourself or entertain your guests. Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, 42'' kitchen cabinets that just soars for your attention to play in. A Family Room Open to the Kitchen. Master suite has dual sinks, walk-in closets; over-sized utility room. All the secondary bedrooms are good size as well for your loved ones. Check out the Spacious Back Yard for your backyard BBQ and entertainment! Come see it! This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11605 Bay Ledge Drive have any available units?
11605 Bay Ledge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 11605 Bay Ledge Drive have?
Some of 11605 Bay Ledge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11605 Bay Ledge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11605 Bay Ledge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11605 Bay Ledge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11605 Bay Ledge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 11605 Bay Ledge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11605 Bay Ledge Drive offers parking.
Does 11605 Bay Ledge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11605 Bay Ledge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11605 Bay Ledge Drive have a pool?
No, 11605 Bay Ledge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11605 Bay Ledge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11605 Bay Ledge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11605 Bay Ledge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11605 Bay Ledge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr
Pearland, TX 77584
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90
Pearland, TX 77584
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd
Pearland, TX 77584
Townhomes at Lake Park
1555 Cullen Blvd
Pearland, TX 77584
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77584
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd
Pearland, TX 77581
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr
Pearland, TX 77584

Similar Pages

Pearland 1 BedroomsPearland 2 Bedrooms
Pearland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPearland Apartments with Parking
Pearland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Shadow Creek Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine