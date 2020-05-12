11605 Bay Ledge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous, spacious 4 bedroom home with lots of Natural Light throughout! Formal Dining & Living sparks the home with lots of space to enjoy yourself or entertain your guests. Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, 42'' kitchen cabinets that just soars for your attention to play in. A Family Room Open to the Kitchen. Master suite has dual sinks, walk-in closets; over-sized utility room. All the secondary bedrooms are good size as well for your loved ones. Check out the Spacious Back Yard for your backyard BBQ and entertainment! Come see it! This one won't last!