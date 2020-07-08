Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway!

Amenities

- Nice 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Pasadena. You'll love the look of the tile floors and granite countertops in the kitchen breakfast bar open to the living room. The master has built in storage and the bedrooms have carpet. Please be advised this home has no garage. Just a couple blocks off of Spencer Hwy and the Beltway 8.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



