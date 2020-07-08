All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway!.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway!
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:41 AM

Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway!

3417 Meadow Loop W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3417 Meadow Loop W, Pasadena, TX 77505

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nice 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Pasadena. You'll love the look of the tile floors and granite countertops in the kitchen breakfast bar open to the living room. The master has built in storage and the bedrooms have carpet. Please be advised this home has no garage. Just a couple blocks off of Spencer Hwy and the Beltway 8.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5042039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! have any available units?
Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! currently offering any rent specials?
Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! pet-friendly?
Yes, Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! is pet friendly.
Does Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! offer parking?
No, Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! does not offer parking.
Does Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! have a pool?
No, Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! does not have a pool.
Does Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! have accessible units?
No, Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! does not have accessible units.
Does Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! have units with dishwashers?
No, Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! have units with air conditioning?
No, Cute Pasadena home just blocks from the Beltway! does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Raintree
1009 Richey St
Pasadena, TX 77506
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77506

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine