4211 Benard Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pool carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

Lovely townhome with full size washer and dryer connections. Living room has ceramic tile and new carpet throughout. Back patio with storage outside. Enjoy the community pool located across from this home. Come see this townhome today.