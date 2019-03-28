1505 Nightingale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Great floor plan on this 4-3-2 in a quiet Paloma Creek Community. Features 4 bedroom plus study. Master and two other bedrooms down with another large bedroom or flex room and bath upstairs. Kitchen, with gas cook top, skylight, breakfast bar and refrigerator, is open to the breakfast nook and living room. Wood burning fireplace with gas starter. Fully landscaped front and back. Study and formal dining are in the front half of the home. Board on Board fence and covered patio. Community features pools, parks, jogging paths, playgrounds. Minutes from great shopping, schools, and the Dallas Tollway.