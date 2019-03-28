All apartments in Paloma Creek
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:51 AM

1505 Nightingale Drive

1505 Nightingale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Nightingale Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great floor plan on this 4-3-2 in a quiet Paloma Creek Community. Features 4 bedroom plus study. Master and two other bedrooms down with another large bedroom or flex room and bath upstairs. Kitchen, with gas cook top, skylight, breakfast bar and refrigerator, is open to the breakfast nook and living room. Wood burning fireplace with gas starter. Fully landscaped front and back. Study and formal dining are in the front half of the home. Board on Board fence and covered patio. Community features pools, parks, jogging paths, playgrounds. Minutes from great shopping, schools, and the Dallas Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Nightingale Drive have any available units?
1505 Nightingale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 1505 Nightingale Drive have?
Some of 1505 Nightingale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Nightingale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Nightingale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Nightingale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Nightingale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 1505 Nightingale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Nightingale Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Nightingale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Nightingale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Nightingale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1505 Nightingale Drive has a pool.
Does 1505 Nightingale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Nightingale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Nightingale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Nightingale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Nightingale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Nightingale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

