Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
939 Lake Grove Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 2:26 PM

939 Lake Grove Drive

939 Lake Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

939 Lake Grove Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This is a very well-maintained hard to find single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a Study that can be the flex room, in the highly sought after neighborhood of Paloma Creek in Little Elm +This beautiful home is move-in ready a spacious family room, a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space with granite counter tops and a covered patio +Separate vanities in master +If you are in the market for a rental home in Little Elm, this is a must see home!!! The kitchen opens up to the living room, This home has covered patio with a backyard. Community pools, parks, clubhouse, workout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Lake Grove Drive have any available units?
939 Lake Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 939 Lake Grove Drive have?
Some of 939 Lake Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Lake Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
939 Lake Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Lake Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 939 Lake Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 939 Lake Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 939 Lake Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 939 Lake Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 Lake Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Lake Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 939 Lake Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 939 Lake Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 939 Lake Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Lake Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 Lake Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 939 Lake Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 939 Lake Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

