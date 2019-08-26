939 Lake Grove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

This is a very well-maintained hard to find single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a Study that can be the flex room, in the highly sought after neighborhood of Paloma Creek in Little Elm +This beautiful home is move-in ready a spacious family room, a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space with granite counter tops and a covered patio +Separate vanities in master +If you are in the market for a rental home in Little Elm, this is a must see home!!! The kitchen opens up to the living room, This home has covered patio with a backyard. Community pools, parks, clubhouse, workout.