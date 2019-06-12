All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 817 Green Coral Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
817 Green Coral Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:27 PM

817 Green Coral Drive

817 Green Coral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

817 Green Coral Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
playground
pool
You will see the beauty when you first enter this IMMACULATE HOME. SOARING CEILINGS, tasteful WOOD floors, GOURMET KITCHEN, OPEN and flowing FLOORPLAN overlooks your incredible family living, formal dining-flex space, split bedrooms with NEW CARPET. OVERSIZED MASTER with barrel windows; master bath delights with separate floating vanities and large walk-in closet. High-end CUSTOM WOOD SHUTTERS on all windows. EXTRA-LARGE covered bricked patio for entertaining in your peaceful back yard! Access to COMMUNITY POOL and gym with conference room. Walking distance to PARKS AND PLAYGROUND. Convenient to local schools. THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY AND WILL NOT DISAPPOINT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Green Coral Drive have any available units?
817 Green Coral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 817 Green Coral Drive have?
Some of 817 Green Coral Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Green Coral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Green Coral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Green Coral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 817 Green Coral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 817 Green Coral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 817 Green Coral Drive offers parking.
Does 817 Green Coral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Green Coral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Green Coral Drive have a pool?
Yes, 817 Green Coral Drive has a pool.
Does 817 Green Coral Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 Green Coral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Green Coral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Green Coral Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Green Coral Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Green Coral Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District