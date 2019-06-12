817 Green Coral Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room gym parking playground pool

You will see the beauty when you first enter this IMMACULATE HOME. SOARING CEILINGS, tasteful WOOD floors, GOURMET KITCHEN, OPEN and flowing FLOORPLAN overlooks your incredible family living, formal dining-flex space, split bedrooms with NEW CARPET. OVERSIZED MASTER with barrel windows; master bath delights with separate floating vanities and large walk-in closet. High-end CUSTOM WOOD SHUTTERS on all windows. EXTRA-LARGE covered bricked patio for entertaining in your peaceful back yard! Access to COMMUNITY POOL and gym with conference room. Walking distance to PARKS AND PLAYGROUND. Convenient to local schools. THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY AND WILL NOT DISAPPOINT!