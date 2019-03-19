811 Creekside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful single-story home features 4 bedrooms with separate study, 2 full baths and 2 dining areas is located in a gorgeous upscale community at Little Elm, close to HWY 380. This home was built in 2006. Property is be available for immediate occupancy.



The Master bedroom has its own master bath and closet. Other 3 rooms have super big closets as well for clothes and other personal belongings. The building has a large living room with huge eat in kitchen. Custom stone fireplace in the living room.



Community features: hiking & biking trails.

Upgraded home within walking distance to schools.

House is less than a mile from major highways.

Pets are permitted with an additional deposit.