Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

811 Creekside Drive

811 Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

811 Creekside Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful single-story home features 4 bedrooms with separate study, 2 full baths and 2 dining areas is located in a gorgeous upscale community at Little Elm, close to HWY 380. This home was built in 2006. Property is be available for immediate occupancy.

The Master bedroom has its own master bath and closet. Other 3 rooms have super big closets as well for clothes and other personal belongings. The building has a large living room with huge eat in kitchen. Custom stone fireplace in the living room.

Community features: hiking & biking trails.
Upgraded home within walking distance to schools.
House is less than a mile from major highways.
Pets are permitted with an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Creekside Drive have any available units?
811 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 811 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 811 Creekside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
811 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Creekside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 811 Creekside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 811 Creekside Drive offers parking.
Does 811 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Creekside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Creekside Drive have a pool?
No, 811 Creekside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 811 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 811 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Creekside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Creekside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Creekside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

