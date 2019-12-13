All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 2305 Michelle Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
2305 Michelle Creek Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:33 PM

2305 Michelle Creek Drive

2305 Michelle Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2305 Michelle Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Move-in Ready! Gorgeous Stone Front Entry. Complete with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage + Flex Space Which Could be Used as an Office Area, Formal Dining or Den. Entry Leads to the Large Living Room that is Anchored by a Cozy Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Gas Cooking, Recessed Lighting & Breakfast Bar, Open to the Light Filled Dining Area. Spacious Master has Dual Vanities, Separate Shower, Garden Tub & Large Walk-in Closet. Good Sized Secondary Bedrooms. Over-sized Covered Back Patio with Room for a Grill. **Prefer lease expiration end of Feb. or Mar. 2021. Please See Attachments for Rental Criteria. Tenant responsible for 3rd party lawn service per HOA guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Michelle Creek Drive have any available units?
2305 Michelle Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2305 Michelle Creek Drive have?
Some of 2305 Michelle Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Michelle Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Michelle Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Michelle Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Michelle Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2305 Michelle Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Michelle Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2305 Michelle Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Michelle Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Michelle Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2305 Michelle Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Michelle Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2305 Michelle Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Michelle Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Michelle Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Michelle Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Michelle Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District