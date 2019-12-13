2305 Michelle Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Move-in Ready! Gorgeous Stone Front Entry. Complete with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage + Flex Space Which Could be Used as an Office Area, Formal Dining or Den. Entry Leads to the Large Living Room that is Anchored by a Cozy Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Gas Cooking, Recessed Lighting & Breakfast Bar, Open to the Light Filled Dining Area. Spacious Master has Dual Vanities, Separate Shower, Garden Tub & Large Walk-in Closet. Good Sized Secondary Bedrooms. Over-sized Covered Back Patio with Room for a Grill. **Prefer lease expiration end of Feb. or Mar. 2021. Please See Attachments for Rental Criteria. Tenant responsible for 3rd party lawn service per HOA guidelines.