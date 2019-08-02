1708 Megan Creek Dr.

Amenities

Immaculate 3-2 In Paloma Creek South! - Immaculate 3-2 In Paloma Creek South! Enjoy the abundance of natural light and open concept. Laminate wood flooring and recessed ceilings in the living room. Kitchen boast granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash and island with breakfast bar. Master bath has dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub. Fenced Backyard with open patio. The community amenities include hike and bike trails, 3 swimming pools, fitness centers, 3 club houses and multiple parks. Near Lewisville Lake!



(RLNE5067863)