Palmer, TX
201 E. Paris Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:13 AM

201 E. Paris Street

201 East Paris Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 East Paris Street, Palmer, TX 75152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Brick Home, 3/2, With Fenced Backyard in Palmer TX - You will love this updated brick home with a great floor plan!! Come home to an efficient, clean home ready for move in. The floor plan is open and friendly. You'll love the quiet street and friendly neighborhood! The fenced yard and covered patio are great for outdoor activities and grilling out. Better hurry - this won't last on long on the market! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today! 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE2756667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E. Paris Street have any available units?
201 E. Paris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmer, TX.
What amenities does 201 E. Paris Street have?
Some of 201 E. Paris Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E. Paris Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 E. Paris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E. Paris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 E. Paris Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 E. Paris Street offer parking?
No, 201 E. Paris Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 E. Paris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E. Paris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E. Paris Street have a pool?
No, 201 E. Paris Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 E. Paris Street have accessible units?
No, 201 E. Paris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E. Paris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 E. Paris Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 E. Paris Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 E. Paris Street does not have units with air conditioning.

