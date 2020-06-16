All apartments in Nevada
322 Kerens St
322 Kerens St

322 Kerens Street · No Longer Available
322 Kerens Street, Nevada, TX 75173

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*******Available for immediate move in.****** Seeking a home with an option to purchase? This home is offered for lease or sale. Fantastic modern farmhouse you have been searching for! This home is affordable, but offers the peace of mind of having been meticulously updated this year. The home sits on just under a half acre, and features luxury vinyl plank flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms, modern kitchen with new cabinetry, subway tile, granite and stainless steel appliances and a nice bathroom with custom vanity, subway tile surround and decorative lighting. Appliance package features Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher, Range/Oven-Electric. Cooking is a breeze with open kitchen. Come view today! Rural living at its best! Owner will consider seller financing.

Public Driving Directions: Take the 1st left onto Warren St. Take the 2nd left onto Kerens St. Home is on the right.

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 322 Kerens St have any available units?
322 Kerens St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nevada, TX.
What amenities does 322 Kerens St have?
Some of 322 Kerens St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Kerens St currently offering any rent specials?
322 Kerens St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Kerens St pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Kerens St is pet friendly.
Does 322 Kerens St offer parking?
No, 322 Kerens St does not offer parking.
Does 322 Kerens St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Kerens St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Kerens St have a pool?
No, 322 Kerens St does not have a pool.
Does 322 Kerens St have accessible units?
No, 322 Kerens St does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Kerens St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Kerens St has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Kerens St have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Kerens St does not have units with air conditioning.
