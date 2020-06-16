322 Kerens St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*******Available for immediate move in.****** Seeking a home with an option to purchase? This home is offered for lease or sale. Fantastic modern farmhouse you have been searching for! This home is affordable, but offers the peace of mind of having been meticulously updated this year. The home sits on just under a half acre, and features luxury vinyl plank flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms, modern kitchen with new cabinetry, subway tile, granite and stainless steel appliances and a nice bathroom with custom vanity, subway tile surround and decorative lighting. Appliance package features Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher, Range/Oven-Electric. Cooking is a breeze with open kitchen. Come view today! Rural living at its best! Owner will consider seller financing.



Public Driving Directions: Take the 1st left onto Warren St. Take the 2nd left onto Kerens St. Home is on the right.



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***