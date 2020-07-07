All apartments in Nassau Bay
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

18210 Starboard Drive

18210 Starboard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18210 Starboard Drive, Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Nassau Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Clear Lake canal waterfront end-unit townhome - Property Id: 239455

Peaceful, luxurious waterfront living: townhome end unit on canal to Clear Lake. Living room has two pairs of French doors to 8x30 deck, overlooking canal. Fully open concept, contemporary European finishes, architectural millwork. High end Italian marble floors all rooms, except bedrooms are hardwood floors. French country kitchen; beautiful black granite counters. Master suite overlooks canal; deluxe marble master bath; large MBR walk-in closet with built-in storage. Full size washer/dryer. HOA pool 2 blocks away at marina on Clear Lake. Located about a mile from NASA and St. John Hospital. Available 1April - 1October.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

