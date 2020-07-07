18210 Starboard Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Clear Lake canal waterfront end-unit townhome - Property Id: 239455



Peaceful, luxurious waterfront living: townhome end unit on canal to Clear Lake. Living room has two pairs of French doors to 8x30 deck, overlooking canal. Fully open concept, contemporary European finishes, architectural millwork. High end Italian marble floors all rooms, except bedrooms are hardwood floors. French country kitchen; beautiful black granite counters. Master suite overlooks canal; deluxe marble master bath; large MBR walk-in closet with built-in storage. Full size washer/dryer. HOA pool 2 blocks away at marina on Clear Lake. Located about a mile from NASA and St. John Hospital. Available 1April - 1October.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239455

Property Id 239455



(RLNE5623123)