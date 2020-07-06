1434 San Sebastian Lane

Amenities

Been looking for a one story home for lease that brings it all? This is one to put on your list! 1434 San Sebastian is a one story gorgeous and sparkling clean home, freshly painted, large rooms, walk-in closets, modern touches everywhere, comes with stainless fridge and awesome front load washer and dryer set! Wow! Graceful flowing open concept, classy custom paint touches, large high ceiling living room with beams and open light bright windows, formal living room and dining room, breakfast area off kitchen, long driveway with detached garage, back yard fully fenced, wood flooring, fresh high-quality carpets. You won't find a cleaner more well-kept home on the market today. Zoned to the amazing highly rated and regarded Clear Creek ISD. Close to all things shopping and there's a Starbucks a 1/4 mile away YEAH!!! :) Call listing agent for details. Brad - 281-731-3487