Nassau Bay, TX
1434 San Sebastian Lane
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:26 AM

1434 San Sebastian Lane

1434 San Sebastian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1434 San Sebastian Lane, Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Nassau Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Been looking for a one story home for lease that brings it all? This is one to put on your list! 1434 San Sebastian is a one story gorgeous and sparkling clean home, freshly painted, large rooms, walk-in closets, modern touches everywhere, comes with stainless fridge and awesome front load washer and dryer set! Wow! Graceful flowing open concept, classy custom paint touches, large high ceiling living room with beams and open light bright windows, formal living room and dining room, breakfast area off kitchen, long driveway with detached garage, back yard fully fenced, wood flooring, fresh high-quality carpets. You won't find a cleaner more well-kept home on the market today. Zoned to the amazing highly rated and regarded Clear Creek ISD. Close to all things shopping and there's a Starbucks a 1/4 mile away YEAH!!! :) Call listing agent for details. Brad - 281-731-3487

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 San Sebastian Lane have any available units?
1434 San Sebastian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau Bay, TX.
What amenities does 1434 San Sebastian Lane have?
Some of 1434 San Sebastian Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 San Sebastian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1434 San Sebastian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 San Sebastian Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1434 San Sebastian Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau Bay.
Does 1434 San Sebastian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1434 San Sebastian Lane offers parking.
Does 1434 San Sebastian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 San Sebastian Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 San Sebastian Lane have a pool?
No, 1434 San Sebastian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1434 San Sebastian Lane have accessible units?
No, 1434 San Sebastian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 San Sebastian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 San Sebastian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 San Sebastian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1434 San Sebastian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

