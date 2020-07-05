All apartments in Nassau Bay
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1207 Saxony Lane

1207 Saxony Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Saxony Lane, Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Nassau Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Townhouse in Nassau Bay - Property Id: 195056

Super cute townhouse on Clear Creek in Nassau Bay. One minute to NASA JSC or access to downtown via new NASA Road 1 bypass to I-45. Community pool (free) and marina (lift slips at discounted resident rates.) Garage. View of Clear Creek.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195056
Property Id 195056

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5754356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Saxony Lane have any available units?
1207 Saxony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau Bay, TX.
What amenities does 1207 Saxony Lane have?
Some of 1207 Saxony Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Saxony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Saxony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Saxony Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Saxony Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau Bay.
Does 1207 Saxony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Saxony Lane offers parking.
Does 1207 Saxony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 Saxony Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Saxony Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1207 Saxony Lane has a pool.
Does 1207 Saxony Lane have accessible units?
No, 1207 Saxony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Saxony Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Saxony Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Saxony Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 Saxony Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

