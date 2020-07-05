Super cute townhouse on Clear Creek in Nassau Bay. One minute to NASA JSC or access to downtown via new NASA Road 1 bypass to I-45. Community pool (free) and marina (lift slips at discounted resident rates.) Garage. View of Clear Creek. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195056 Property Id 195056
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1207 Saxony Lane have any available units?
1207 Saxony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau Bay, TX.
What amenities does 1207 Saxony Lane have?
Some of 1207 Saxony Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Saxony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Saxony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.