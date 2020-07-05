1207 Saxony Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Townhouse in Nassau Bay



Super cute townhouse on Clear Creek in Nassau Bay. One minute to NASA JSC or access to downtown via new NASA Road 1 bypass to I-45. Community pool (free) and marina (lift slips at discounted resident rates.) Garage. View of Clear Creek.

No Pets Allowed



