1201 E. Austin

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access

Centrally located 3 bed 2 1/2 bath updated townhouse, walking distance to SFA. Close to shopping, banks, schools, medical, and more. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining, large master bedroom with very nice bath and walk-in closet, built in wet bar, courtyard, back patio, and much more. Granite, tile, slate, wood floors.

