Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1201 E. Austin

1201 East Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 East Austin Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75965

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Centrally located 3 bed 2 1/2 bath updated townhouse, walking distance to SFA. Close to shopping, banks, schools, medical, and more. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining, large master bedroom with very nice bath and walk-in closet, built in wet bar, courtyard, back patio, and much more. Granite, tile, slate, wood floors.
Centrally located 3 bed 2 1/2 bath updated townhouse, walking distance to SFA. Close to shopping, banks, schools, medical, and more. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining, large master bedroom with very nice bath and walk-in closet, built in wet bar, courtyard, back patio, and much more. Granite, tile, slate, wood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

