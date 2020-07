Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Looking for that perfect rental home in a great school district? This one is it! This home is in a wonderful community with beautiful parks, a swimming pool, tennis courts and a private boat launch. This home is minutes away from Lake Conroe. Montgomery ISD. The fenced back yard with patio/deck is great for entertaining with plenty of room for the kids to play. Schedule your showing today!!