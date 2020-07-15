All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 4626 Canadian River Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
4626 Canadian River Court
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:52 PM

4626 Canadian River Court

4626 Canadian River Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4626 Canadian River Court, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
4626 Canadian River Court, Spring, TX 77386 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 06/02/2019. No pets allowed. One of the largest lots in the neighborhood! Large cul de sac lot for privacy and kids to play!. Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. New carpet in bedrooms, New Tile in living, kitchen bathrooms and laundry rooms, New Paint throughout! Ready for Move!! Basic qualifications: 1) Must make 3x the rent 2) No evictions/broken leases within the last 7 years 3) No unpaid debt with previous landlords (must have proof of payoff if it’s on your credit report) 4) Must have good rental history 5) Decent credit history within last 2 years 6) Be ready to move within 30 days since landlords are willing to hold homes for a specific amount of time on the market **** Note: Section 8 NOT ACCEPTED *** If this property doesn’t work for you, just give us a call so that we can discuss your needs and help match you up to the right property! We are happy to assist you in your search for a new home. Using one Realtor cuts down on time and energy you’ll use checking availability, scheduling tours, and submitting applications. Call today (832) 639-2675 or 281-215-3148. [ Published 2-Jun-19 / ID 3007034 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Canadian River Court have any available units?
4626 Canadian River Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 4626 Canadian River Court currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Canadian River Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Canadian River Court pet-friendly?
No, 4626 Canadian River Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 4626 Canadian River Court offer parking?
No, 4626 Canadian River Court does not offer parking.
Does 4626 Canadian River Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4626 Canadian River Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Canadian River Court have a pool?
No, 4626 Canadian River Court does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Canadian River Court have accessible units?
No, 4626 Canadian River Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Canadian River Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 Canadian River Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4626 Canadian River Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4626 Canadian River Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978
Magnolia, TX 77354
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Whispering Oaks
1200 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77301
Autumn Wood
2021 Plantation Dr
Conroe, TX 77301
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Berkshire Jones Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488
Conroe, TX 77384

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch