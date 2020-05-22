3523 Sunlight Hill Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Stunning Like New David Weekley 3/2.5 Home located in sought after The Falls at Imperial Oaks, this home features a three-car garage, spacious bedrooms and an upstairs family/media room that is wired for surround sound. A large library/study is located at the front of the home. The two front bedrooms are separated by a common area and share a private bathroom. A large dining room that is perfect for entertaining guests connects to the kitchen. The kitchen features beautiful granite counters opened to the large living room. The master bathroom features double sinks and a large walk-in closet with a custom shoe rack. The large fenced backyard provides ample space to recreate your childhood and host the next family BBQ. Located in a SPECTACULAR school district and minutes from Grand Parkway 99.