29249 Legends Worth Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Perfectly laid out and move in ready home in desirable Legends Run! Split floor plan with two guest bedrooms + guest bath located at the front of the home. The huge family room is the heart of the home and features beautiful crown molding, recessed lights and ample space so you can easily combine with the dining room. The kitchen is also completely open to the family room and has a very large breakfast bar, striking rich wood cabinetry, gas range and all appliances (refrigerator, washer & dryer) are included! The master bedroom is at the back of the home and also features crown molding, tons of natural light, spacious walk in closet & ensuite bath with separate shower & tub. The petite backyard is great for those looking for an outdoor space without a huge amount of maintenance. Come view this great home today & move in tomorrow! Location is minutes from 99/45/Hardy Toll with shopping and restaurants very close by.



(RLNE5182588)