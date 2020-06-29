All apartments in Montgomery County
29249 Legends Worth Dr.

29249 Legends Worth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29249 Legends Worth Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Perfectly laid out and move in ready home in desirable Legends Run! Split floor plan with two guest bedrooms + guest bath located at the front of the home. The huge family room is the heart of the home and features beautiful crown molding, recessed lights and ample space so you can easily combine with the dining room. The kitchen is also completely open to the family room and has a very large breakfast bar, striking rich wood cabinetry, gas range and all appliances (refrigerator, washer & dryer) are included! The master bedroom is at the back of the home and also features crown molding, tons of natural light, spacious walk in closet & ensuite bath with separate shower & tub. The petite backyard is great for those looking for an outdoor space without a huge amount of maintenance. Come view this great home today & move in tomorrow! Location is minutes from 99/45/Hardy Toll with shopping and restaurants very close by.

(RLNE5182588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29249 Legends Worth Dr. have any available units?
29249 Legends Worth Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29249 Legends Worth Dr. have?
Some of 29249 Legends Worth Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29249 Legends Worth Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
29249 Legends Worth Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29249 Legends Worth Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 29249 Legends Worth Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 29249 Legends Worth Dr. offer parking?
No, 29249 Legends Worth Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 29249 Legends Worth Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29249 Legends Worth Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29249 Legends Worth Dr. have a pool?
No, 29249 Legends Worth Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 29249 Legends Worth Dr. have accessible units?
No, 29249 Legends Worth Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 29249 Legends Worth Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 29249 Legends Worth Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29249 Legends Worth Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 29249 Legends Worth Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
