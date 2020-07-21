Amenities

Welcome Home to 1335 Chesterpoint Drive, a charming 1-story home in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage home features vaulted ceilings, natural light and architectural details galore. The exterior arched entry offers an instant welcome. The charming kitchen has new granite countertops and subway tile backsplash, great pantry, an island for additional prep space and storage. The spacious master retreat has vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The remodeled master bath boasts a stylish double vanity, wood tile floors and a huge walk-in shower. The large family room has plenty of space for entertaining. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. This home is pristine and won't last long! Conveniently located near I45, shopping and entertainment, exemplary schools and world-class medical facilities. Schedule a tour today!