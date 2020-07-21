All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 1335 Chesterpoint Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
1335 Chesterpoint Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

1335 Chesterpoint Drive

1335 Chesterpoint Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1335 Chesterpoint Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Welcome Home to 1335 Chesterpoint Drive, a charming 1-story home in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage home features vaulted ceilings, natural light and architectural details galore. The exterior arched entry offers an instant welcome. The charming kitchen has new granite countertops and subway tile backsplash, great pantry, an island for additional prep space and storage. The spacious master retreat has vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The remodeled master bath boasts a stylish double vanity, wood tile floors and a huge walk-in shower. The large family room has plenty of space for entertaining. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. This home is pristine and won't last long! Conveniently located near I45, shopping and entertainment, exemplary schools and world-class medical facilities. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Chesterpoint Drive have any available units?
1335 Chesterpoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 1335 Chesterpoint Drive have?
Some of 1335 Chesterpoint Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Chesterpoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Chesterpoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Chesterpoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Chesterpoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1335 Chesterpoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Chesterpoint Drive offers parking.
Does 1335 Chesterpoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 Chesterpoint Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Chesterpoint Drive have a pool?
No, 1335 Chesterpoint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Chesterpoint Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1335 Chesterpoint Drive has accessible units.
Does 1335 Chesterpoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Chesterpoint Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 Chesterpoint Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 Chesterpoint Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Oaks Homes
30410 Valley Oaks Dr
Magnolia, TX 77355
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Laurelwoode
10333 Research Forest Dr
Magnolia, TX 77354
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Autumn Wood
2021 Plantation Dr
Conroe, TX 77301

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch