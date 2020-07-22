All apartments in Montgomery County
12222 Walden Road
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:59 AM

12222 Walden Road

12222 Walden Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12222 Walden Road, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
12222 Walden Road, Montgomery, TX 77356 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 07/24/2019. No pets allowed. Freshly updated 3/2/2 in a fantastic location! New flooring throughout, covered patio and huge fenced backyard! High ceilings and great flow! Study off entry offers many possibilities! Check it out today--this one won't last long! Basic qualifications: Must make 3x the rent No evictions/broken leases within the last 7 years No unpaid debt with previous landlords (must have proof of payoff if it’s on your credit report) Must have good rental history Decent credit history within last 2 years Be ready to move within 30 days since landlords are willing to hold homes for a specific amount of time on the market *** SECTION 8 is NOT Accepted for this property ***** [ Published 27-Jul-19 / ID 3091964 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12222 Walden Road have any available units?
12222 Walden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 12222 Walden Road currently offering any rent specials?
12222 Walden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12222 Walden Road pet-friendly?
No, 12222 Walden Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 12222 Walden Road offer parking?
No, 12222 Walden Road does not offer parking.
Does 12222 Walden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12222 Walden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12222 Walden Road have a pool?
No, 12222 Walden Road does not have a pool.
Does 12222 Walden Road have accessible units?
No, 12222 Walden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12222 Walden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12222 Walden Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12222 Walden Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12222 Walden Road does not have units with air conditioning.
