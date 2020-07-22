Amenities

12222 Walden Road, Montgomery, TX 77356 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 07/24/2019. No pets allowed. Freshly updated 3/2/2 in a fantastic location! New flooring throughout, covered patio and huge fenced backyard! High ceilings and great flow! Study off entry offers many possibilities! Check it out today--this one won't last long! Basic qualifications: Must make 3x the rent No evictions/broken leases within the last 7 years No unpaid debt with previous landlords (must have proof of payoff if it’s on your credit report) Must have good rental history Decent credit history within last 2 years Be ready to move within 30 days since landlords are willing to hold homes for a specific amount of time on the market *** SECTION 8 is NOT Accepted for this property ***** [ Published 27-Jul-19 / ID 3091964 ]