Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

108 Accessible Apartments for rent in Missouri City, TX

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,255
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Results within 1 mile of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
17 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:13pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
8 Units Available
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$720
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
920 sqft
Close to Brays Bayou Park on West Airport Boulevard. Gated community with a pool, playground, video patrol, and on-site laundry facilities. Units with fireplaces and washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
14 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Westbury
92 Units Available
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1221 sqft
An excellent location near public transportation and parks. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, new appliances, and internet access. Two playgrounds, ample parking, and green space. Smoke-free and wheelchair accessible.
Results within 5 miles of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
Alief
9 Units Available
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
Are you looking for luxury apartment living in Houston, Texas? Look no further, you will find it at Aria at Wilcrest. Our brand new community is opening May 2018! We are conveniently located right off of Highway 69.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Meyerland Area
15 Units Available
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
667 sqft
Recently renovated, pet-friendly units with luxury amenities including en-suite laundry and dishwasher. On-site BBQ, pool, business center, and gym. Close to transit and the beautiful Brays Bayou Hike & Bike Trail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1181 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 03:23pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1128 sqft
Recently renovated community tucked into a wooded setting. On-site playground, ample parking and laundry services. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Westwood
11 Units Available
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
969 sqft
Spacious apartments near Forum Park and I-69. Granite countertops, electric appliances and walk-in closets. Wood-burning fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to a community swimming pool and two picnic areas with barbecue grills.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Meyerland Area
28 Units Available
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1495 sqft
Mid- and high-rise floor plans feature designer lighting, built-in wine racks and contemporary fixtures. Resort-style living with media room, conference room, coffee bar and wine room. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Greater Fondren Southwest
9 Units Available
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$804
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$923
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Gulfton
12 Units Available
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Houston apartment community located minutes away from local shopping and entertainment. Spacious floor plans with fully equipped kitchens, garbage disposals and solar-tinted window screens. Covered parking and pin--coded access gates.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Alief
5 Units Available
Woodstone Manor
10250 Lands End Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community with resort-style pool, Jacuzzi and courtyards. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, with easy access to the Southwest Freeway. Units are bright and spacious with a variety of layouts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 3 at 06:54pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
8 Units Available
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$659
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$705
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious amenities include emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and a playground. Apartments feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances, and recent renovations. Located close to restaurants, pro sports arenas, and cultural attractions.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Greater Fondren Southwest
Contact for Availability
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Willows Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated January 6 at 05:45pm
Sharpstown
6 Units Available
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
817 sqft
Just south of Beechnut street and east of Brays Bayou, these comfortable one- and two-bedroom units include air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces, patios and balconies, and new refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 20 at 08:08pm
Gulfton
Contact for Availability
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6711 Mullins Drive in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Eldridge - West Oaks
6 Units Available
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1075 sqft
Unique, private, and gated community offering the best in security and full amenities. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, hardwood floors, and laundry. Grounds are pet friendly and close to shopping and downtown metro activities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
5 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Neartown - Montrose
42 Units Available
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,745
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1289 sqft
Luxury apartments at The Susanne are decorated by the prestigious Finger Companies. Features include oak hardwood flooring, kitchen island with built-in wine chiller and garden-style bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
5 Units Available
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**************Interior****************** Designer Two Tone Paint Washer/Dryer Connections * Air Conditioning Balcony & Patio Modern Ceiling Fans Dishwasher Disposal Brick Fireplace* Microwave Laminate Flooring* Brushed Nickel Fixtures New

June 2020 Missouri City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Missouri City Rent Report. Missouri City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missouri City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Missouri City rents declined moderately over the past month

Missouri City rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Missouri City stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,440 for a two-bedroom. Missouri City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Missouri City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Missouri City

    As rents have fallen slightly in Missouri City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Missouri City is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Missouri City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,440 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Missouri City.
    • While rents in Missouri City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Missouri City than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Missouri City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

