Apartment List
/
TX
/
missouri city
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

153 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Missouri City, TX

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1438 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
3 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
146 Units Available
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1449 sqft
Ravella at Sienna Plantation sets a new standard of sophistication in apartment living, offering spacious floor plans, cozy outdoor retreats and inviting entertainment areas.
Results within 1 mile of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
23 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
Greater Fondren Southwest
9 Units Available
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1247 sqft
Enjoy Southwest Houston living at its finest at Sunswept Townhomes. We offer one, two, and three bedroom townhomes with a large selection of fantastic amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
14 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
31 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1511 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Westbury
92 Units Available
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$980
1221 sqft
An excellent location near public transportation and parks. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, new appliances, and internet access. Two playgrounds, ample parking, and green space. Smoke-free and wheelchair accessible.
Results within 5 miles of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Gulfton
9 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ellis Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Meyerland Area
23 Units Available
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1422 sqft
Luxury is redefined at The Meritage, where residents enjoy a wine room plus the standard amenities. Apartment homes come with alarm systems, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, just moments from The Galleria in SW Houston.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Fort Bend Houston
9 Units Available
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1252 sqft
Spacious homes with large windows throughout. Options for garden tubs and separate showers. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Alief
46 Units Available
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1321 sqft
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Alief
12 Units Available
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1388 sqft
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Foundations at Austin Colony
1800 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1153 sqft
Expansive kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Fitness center and full-sized sport court. Less than a mile to First Colony Mall and I-69.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Willow Meadows - Willowbend
34 Units Available
Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1323 sqft
Abundant natural light, with bay windows in most floor plans. Kitchens with breakfast bars and generous storage throughout. On-site management with Spanish speakers. Less than a mile to I-610.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
Alief
7 Units Available
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1213 sqft
Great resident care with fresh cookies baked daily. Two pools for cooling off in the summer. Just one mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1338 sqft
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
Sharpstown
11 Units Available
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1092 sqft
A bright and cheery, pet-friendly apartment located conveniently in the heart of Southwest Houston. Gardens at Bissonnet is filled with extras, including a gated pool, on-site laundry and car port.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
17 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1344 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.

June 2020 Missouri City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Missouri City Rent Report. Missouri City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missouri City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Missouri City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Missouri City Rent Report. Missouri City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missouri City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Missouri City rents declined moderately over the past month

Missouri City rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Missouri City stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,440 for a two-bedroom. Missouri City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Missouri City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Missouri City

    As rents have fallen slightly in Missouri City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Missouri City is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Missouri City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,440 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Missouri City.
    • While rents in Missouri City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Missouri City than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Missouri City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Missouri City 1 BedroomsMissouri City 2 BedroomsMissouri City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMissouri City 3 BedroomsMissouri City Accessible ApartmentsMissouri City Apartments under $1,000Missouri City Apartments under $1,100
    Missouri City Apartments under $1,200Missouri City Apartments with BalconyMissouri City Apartments with GarageMissouri City Apartments with GymMissouri City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMissouri City Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Missouri City Apartments with ParkingMissouri City Apartments with PoolMissouri City Apartments with Washer-DryerMissouri City Dog Friendly ApartmentsMissouri City Pet Friendly PlacesMissouri City Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
    Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TX
    Tomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
    Baylor College of Medicine