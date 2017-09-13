11806 Oceanview St.

Amenities

- Charming 3bedroom 2 bathroom home located in West Houston in desirable Houston ISD. Beautiful wood vinyl flooring in bedrooms. Neutral paint featured throughout the home. Bathrooms have been remodeled revealing tiled showers. Quartz counter tops in kitchen and baths. Spacious backyard, close to many shopping areas and restaurants. Easy access to Beltway, US 59, and Ft Bend Parkway. This will not last!



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



