Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11806 Oceanview St.

11806 Oceanview Street · No Longer Available
Location

11806 Oceanview Street, Missouri City, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Charming 3bedroom 2 bathroom home located in West Houston in desirable Houston ISD. Beautiful wood vinyl flooring in bedrooms. Neutral paint featured throughout the home. Bathrooms have been remodeled revealing tiled showers. Quartz counter tops in kitchen and baths. Spacious backyard, close to many shopping areas and restaurants. Easy access to Beltway, US 59, and Ft Bend Parkway. This will not last!

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4714926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11806 Oceanview St. have any available units?
11806 Oceanview St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Missouri City, TX.
How much is rent in Missouri City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missouri City Rent Report.
Is 11806 Oceanview St. currently offering any rent specials?
11806 Oceanview St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11806 Oceanview St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11806 Oceanview St. is pet friendly.
Does 11806 Oceanview St. offer parking?
Yes, 11806 Oceanview St. offers parking.
Does 11806 Oceanview St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11806 Oceanview St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11806 Oceanview St. have a pool?
No, 11806 Oceanview St. does not have a pool.
Does 11806 Oceanview St. have accessible units?
No, 11806 Oceanview St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11806 Oceanview St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11806 Oceanview St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11806 Oceanview St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11806 Oceanview St. does not have units with air conditioning.

