4 Desert Willow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

RECENT PRICE IMPROVEMENT!Spacious must see two story home with 4BR 2.5BA plus loft/gameroom upstairs located in Manvel! Beautiul home with excellent curb appeal. Master bedrom on 1st floor, 3 bedroms upstairs plus down stairs study. No carpet throughout main living areas, only in upstairs game room. Open floor plan with high ceilings in family room. Plenty of natural lighting. Spacious kitchen is open to family room. Master bedroom downstairs with dual vanity and shower and large walk in closet. NEW VINYL PLANK flooring upstairs and secondary bedrooms. Newly painted! Fully fenced backyard perfect for pets! On cul de sac. Excellent community amenties including pool, splash pad and tennis court. Close to local schools, Easy freeway access, and close to Pearland shopping center. Book your showing today!