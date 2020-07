Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access lobby media room accessible carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Nestled in the piney woods of Magnolia, you will find luxury and tranquility at Laurelwoode. Pamper yourself with our resort style pool with calming water features, outdoor kitchen, and lush & mature landscaping. Packed with amenities, you'll enjoy 24-hr access to our fitness and wellness center, professional business center with wireless printing capabilities & conference tables, and package concierge package system. Need a pick me up? Stop by the lobby and enjoy a fresh cup of coffee, cappuccino, or latte. Every apartment home has complimentary reserved covered parking and select apartment homes include a direct access garage. Laurelwoode is located near hiking and biking trails, the WG Jones State Forest, convenient shopping, entertainments venues, and acclaimed MISD schools. Schedule a tour of your new home today!