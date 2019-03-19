All apartments in Lucas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

680 E Winningkoff Road E

680 East Winningkoff Road · No Longer Available
Location

680 East Winningkoff Road, Lucas, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bed, 2 bath newly remodeled home for lease has a lovely country setting yet is close to conveniences. This home features original hardwood floors and shiplap. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters and all new cabinets and appliances. Bathrooms are also updated. This charming country cottage also features a sunroom, mudroom, 2-inch blinds, and fans in every room. Lease includes lawn service. This home is in top rated McKinney ISD but you can also pay Lovejoy tuition at a rate of less than $1,000 a month. With this low lease rate, that’s a steal to be in Lovejoy ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 E Winningkoff Road E have any available units?
680 E Winningkoff Road E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lucas, TX.
What amenities does 680 E Winningkoff Road E have?
Some of 680 E Winningkoff Road E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 E Winningkoff Road E currently offering any rent specials?
680 E Winningkoff Road E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 E Winningkoff Road E pet-friendly?
No, 680 E Winningkoff Road E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lucas.
Does 680 E Winningkoff Road E offer parking?
Yes, 680 E Winningkoff Road E offers parking.
Does 680 E Winningkoff Road E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 E Winningkoff Road E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 E Winningkoff Road E have a pool?
No, 680 E Winningkoff Road E does not have a pool.
Does 680 E Winningkoff Road E have accessible units?
No, 680 E Winningkoff Road E does not have accessible units.
Does 680 E Winningkoff Road E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 E Winningkoff Road E has units with dishwashers.
Does 680 E Winningkoff Road E have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 E Winningkoff Road E does not have units with air conditioning.

