680 E Winningkoff Road E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 4 bed, 2 bath newly remodeled home for lease has a lovely country setting yet is close to conveniences. This home features original hardwood floors and shiplap. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters and all new cabinets and appliances. Bathrooms are also updated. This charming country cottage also features a sunroom, mudroom, 2-inch blinds, and fans in every room. Lease includes lawn service. This home is in top rated McKinney ISD but you can also pay Lovejoy tuition at a rate of less than $1,000 a month. With this low lease rate, that’s a steal to be in Lovejoy ISD!