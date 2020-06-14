119 Apartments for rent in Little Elm, TX with hardwood floors

Little Elm, Texas, is the tiny city that went boom, as in population boom. The 2000 census reported only 3,646 souls living in Little Elm. By 2010, that number had boomed to almost 26,000, making Little Elm, Texas one of the fastest growing towns in the country.

So, what's the big attraction in Little Elm, Texas? There are no reports of gold, black or yellow, in the vicinity, so why does this town keep growing? For one thing, it can't seem to stop getting awards. The FBI labeled Little Elm the second safest city in the country. It has gotten accolades for its urban forestry program, as well. Little Elm is just a nice, safe town with lots of beaches. A ridiculous number of beaches, really. It keeps getting better, too, enough to draw new families to the area each year. If you are looking to rent in a town that has growth potential and Texas charm, then Little Elm should be at the top of your list. See more