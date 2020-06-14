119 Apartments for rent in Little Elm, TX with hardwood floors
Little Elm, Texas, is the tiny city that went boom, as in population boom. The 2000 census reported only 3,646 souls living in Little Elm. By 2010, that number had boomed to almost 26,000, making Little Elm, Texas one of the fastest growing towns in the country.
So, what's the big attraction in Little Elm, Texas? There are no reports of gold, black or yellow, in the vicinity, so why does this town keep growing? For one thing, it can't seem to stop getting awards. The FBI labeled Little Elm the second safest city in the country. It has gotten accolades for its urban forestry program, as well. Little Elm is just a nice, safe town with lots of beaches. A ridiculous number of beaches, really. It keeps getting better, too, enough to draw new families to the area each year. If you are looking to rent in a town that has growth potential and Texas charm, then Little Elm should be at the top of your list. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Little Elm renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.