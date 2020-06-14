143 Apartments for rent in Little Elm, TX with gym
Little Elm, Texas, is the tiny city that went boom, as in population boom. The 2000 census reported only 3,646 souls living in Little Elm. By 2010, that number had boomed to almost 26,000, making Little Elm, Texas one of the fastest growing towns in the country.
So, what's the big attraction in Little Elm, Texas? There are no reports of gold, black or yellow, in the vicinity, so why does this town keep growing? For one thing, it can't seem to stop getting awards. The FBI labeled Little Elm the second safest city in the country. It has gotten accolades for its urban forestry program, as well. Little Elm is just a nice, safe town with lots of beaches. A ridiculous number of beaches, really. It keeps getting better, too, enough to draw new families to the area each year. If you are looking to rent in a town that has growth potential and Texas charm, then Little Elm should be at the top of your list. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Little Elm renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.