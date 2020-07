Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool new construction

Almost new single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in highly sought after subdivision of Paloma Creek in Little Elm +This beautiful home is move-in ready a spacious family room with hardwood floors, a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space with granite counter-tops and a covered patio +Separate shower and garden tub in master +Covered patio with access to community pool, gym etc.,+If you are in the market for a rental home in NORTH DALLAS this is a must see home!!!