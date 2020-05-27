All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:31 AM

649 Alcove Drive

649 Alcove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

649 Alcove Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bath offers 1,708 sq. ft. in a serene neighborhood. The open floor plan has a nicely designed floor tile in the living. The living room also offers built in cabinets. The study den can be used as a 4th bedroom. Master is split from other bedrooms for a retreat feel. Nicely updated walk in shower in the secondary bathroom. Behind the fence is a wide open land if you want to get away. This home is a very short walk away from the lake to go for a walk or to cool off during those hot summer days. Owners will prefers a two year leases. Come see this little gem before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Alcove Drive have any available units?
649 Alcove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 649 Alcove Drive have?
Some of 649 Alcove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Alcove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
649 Alcove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Alcove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 649 Alcove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 649 Alcove Drive offer parking?
No, 649 Alcove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 649 Alcove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Alcove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Alcove Drive have a pool?
No, 649 Alcove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 649 Alcove Drive have accessible units?
No, 649 Alcove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Alcove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Alcove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 649 Alcove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 Alcove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

