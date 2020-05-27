649 Alcove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

This inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bath offers 1,708 sq. ft. in a serene neighborhood. The open floor plan has a nicely designed floor tile in the living. The living room also offers built in cabinets. The study den can be used as a 4th bedroom. Master is split from other bedrooms for a retreat feel. Nicely updated walk in shower in the secondary bathroom. Behind the fence is a wide open land if you want to get away. This home is a very short walk away from the lake to go for a walk or to cool off during those hot summer days. Owners will prefers a two year leases. Come see this little gem before it's gone!