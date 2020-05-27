All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:34 AM

468 Castleridge Drive

468 Castleridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

468 Castleridge Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-story duplex is MOVE IN READY! Great location in the heart of Little Elm! Walk to the high school stadium & approx. 1 mi to Lake Lewisville, Hula Hut & several other dining & shopping venues! Very clean & easy to maintain with all tile & laminate flooring. Large kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space and includes refrigerator, electric stove, built-in microwave, breakfast bar and is open to the family room and dining area. Fenced back yard is great for pets or kids to play and the patio is shaded from the afternoon Texas sun! Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in-closets, 2 full baths and utility closet with full-size hookups for washer and dryer. Pets considered on case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Castleridge Drive have any available units?
468 Castleridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 468 Castleridge Drive have?
Some of 468 Castleridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Castleridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
468 Castleridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Castleridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 468 Castleridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 468 Castleridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 468 Castleridge Drive offers parking.
Does 468 Castleridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 468 Castleridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Castleridge Drive have a pool?
No, 468 Castleridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 468 Castleridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 468 Castleridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Castleridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 Castleridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 468 Castleridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 468 Castleridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

