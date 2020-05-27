468 Castleridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2-story duplex is MOVE IN READY! Great location in the heart of Little Elm! Walk to the high school stadium & approx. 1 mi to Lake Lewisville, Hula Hut & several other dining & shopping venues! Very clean & easy to maintain with all tile & laminate flooring. Large kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space and includes refrigerator, electric stove, built-in microwave, breakfast bar and is open to the family room and dining area. Fenced back yard is great for pets or kids to play and the patio is shaded from the afternoon Texas sun! Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in-closets, 2 full baths and utility closet with full-size hookups for washer and dryer. Pets considered on case-by-case basis