Little Elm, TX
3468 Canyon Lake Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:03 AM

3468 Canyon Lake Drive

3468 Canyon Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3468 Canyon Lake Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous upgraded 4 bedrooms, at sought after Sunset Pointe , zoned to FriscoISD, with media room equipment. This one has it all. Open floor plan, natural lights and lots of space. The kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooktop, SS appliances (refrigerator stays) opens to the large living area. Also downstairs are the spacious master suite with a large walk in, a formal dining and an office. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a full bath and a large game room that can convert to a media room. Media has a 120' Innovation screen, Dennon amplifier, and 7 channel Klipsch speakers (no projector). Enjoy the private backyard with covered patio and the community pools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3468 Canyon Lake Drive have any available units?
3468 Canyon Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3468 Canyon Lake Drive have?
Some of 3468 Canyon Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3468 Canyon Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3468 Canyon Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3468 Canyon Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3468 Canyon Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3468 Canyon Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3468 Canyon Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 3468 Canyon Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3468 Canyon Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3468 Canyon Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3468 Canyon Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 3468 Canyon Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3468 Canyon Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3468 Canyon Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3468 Canyon Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3468 Canyon Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3468 Canyon Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

