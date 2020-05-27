3468 Canyon Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous upgraded 4 bedrooms, at sought after Sunset Pointe , zoned to FriscoISD, with media room equipment. This one has it all. Open floor plan, natural lights and lots of space. The kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooktop, SS appliances (refrigerator stays) opens to the large living area. Also downstairs are the spacious master suite with a large walk in, a formal dining and an office. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a full bath and a large game room that can convert to a media room. Media has a 120' Innovation screen, Dennon amplifier, and 7 channel Klipsch speakers (no projector). Enjoy the private backyard with covered patio and the community pools and parks.