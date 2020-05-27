All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 3317 Daylight Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
3317 Daylight Dr
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:35 AM

3317 Daylight Dr

3317 Daylight Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3317 Daylight Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Frisco ISD! Most popular Lennar floorplan in planned Sunset Pointe! One Owner home Loaded with features & upgrades including SS appliances, Corian counters, wood laminate flooring in traffic areas, living & dining, tile kitchen & baths, fresh paint, solar screens, gutters, alarm, intercom, some new fixtures, LED lighting, sprinkler & more. Split 4 bedroom one story plan with efficient use of space. Flexible dining OR study OR playroom. Kitchen with breakfast bar is open to the living with stone gas log FP. Gas cooktop! Gas water heater! Separate laundry room. Nice sized backyard with open patio. Roof new in 2017! Community pool, splash park, trails. Immaculate home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Daylight Dr have any available units?
3317 Daylight Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3317 Daylight Dr have?
Some of 3317 Daylight Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Daylight Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Daylight Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Daylight Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3317 Daylight Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3317 Daylight Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Daylight Dr offers parking.
Does 3317 Daylight Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Daylight Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Daylight Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3317 Daylight Dr has a pool.
Does 3317 Daylight Dr have accessible units?
No, 3317 Daylight Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Daylight Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Daylight Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Daylight Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3317 Daylight Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District