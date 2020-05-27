3317 Daylight Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Frisco ISD! Most popular Lennar floorplan in planned Sunset Pointe! One Owner home Loaded with features & upgrades including SS appliances, Corian counters, wood laminate flooring in traffic areas, living & dining, tile kitchen & baths, fresh paint, solar screens, gutters, alarm, intercom, some new fixtures, LED lighting, sprinkler & more. Split 4 bedroom one story plan with efficient use of space. Flexible dining OR study OR playroom. Kitchen with breakfast bar is open to the living with stone gas log FP. Gas cooktop! Gas water heater! Separate laundry room. Nice sized backyard with open patio. Roof new in 2017! Community pool, splash park, trails. Immaculate home!