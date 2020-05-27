3003 Lakefield Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home screams character and has been immaculately maintained. From the open layout to the gorgeous decorative touches, you will feel right at home. The kitchen features stunning granite, tons of cabinet space with a butlers pantry that opens to the living area and breakfast nook. Living rm features vaulted ceilings & floor to ceiling windows making the room bright and airy. Step in to the master and you feel like you are in your own personal retreat as it overlooks the expansive backyard and features an amazing master en-suite. The second floor features 3 additional bdrms, a full bath, game room with tall ceilings, theater room AND a bonus laundry shoot to the utility room.