2905 Dockside Drive

Beautiful newer home served by Frisco ISD located in the master planned community of Enclave at Lakeview featuring pools, parks, trails & more! This stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features gorgeous hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and a luxurious master bath. Its bright, open and spacious layout offers a master plus guest bedroom down, large gameroom and media room up plus a spacious backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen, a chef's delight features beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Great location with Dallas North Tollway, shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away!