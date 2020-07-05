2733 Starburst

Amenities

Property Overview - END UNIT WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD!!! FRISCO ISD! Check out this gorgeous lifestyle home with 20 ft ceilings greeting you as you enter into the open concept floor plan. Tons of natural light. Your guests will enjoy the privacy of the downstairs guest suite with a full bath. Luxury designer finishes throughout this home including wood floors, granite and quarts c-tops, beautiful iron railing enhancing the stairs and more. The master suite will impress all with a huge walk-in closet and a spa like bath, boasting a garden tub and an over-sized shower. Family and friends can enjoy movies and entertaining in the large loft area. Home will be ready 6/1