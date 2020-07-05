All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:31 PM

2733 Starburst

2733 Starburst · No Longer Available
Location

2733 Starburst, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
guest suite
hot tub
bathtub
Property Overview - END UNIT WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD!!! FRISCO ISD! Check out this gorgeous lifestyle home with 20 ft ceilings greeting you as you enter into the open concept floor plan. Tons of natural light. Your guests will enjoy the privacy of the downstairs guest suite with a full bath. Luxury designer finishes throughout this home including wood floors, granite and quarts c-tops, beautiful iron railing enhancing the stairs and more. The master suite will impress all with a huge walk-in closet and a spa like bath, boasting a garden tub and an over-sized shower. Family and friends can enjoy movies and entertaining in the large loft area. Home will be ready 6/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Starburst have any available units?
2733 Starburst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2733 Starburst have?
Some of 2733 Starburst's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 Starburst currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Starburst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Starburst pet-friendly?
No, 2733 Starburst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2733 Starburst offer parking?
No, 2733 Starburst does not offer parking.
Does 2733 Starburst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Starburst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Starburst have a pool?
No, 2733 Starburst does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Starburst have accessible units?
No, 2733 Starburst does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Starburst have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 Starburst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Starburst have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 Starburst does not have units with air conditioning.

