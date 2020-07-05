All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2724 Enchanted Eve Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2724 Enchanted Eve Drive

2724 Enchanted Eve Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2724 Enchanted Eve Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Spacious floor-plan, Located in Sunset Pointe a Master planned Community with pools, walking trails, and neighborhood elementary school.Hard wood floors, ceramic tile flooring in all wet areas, As you enter Formal living and dining area. Continue down hall to large family room with corner Gas fireplace that is open to spacious kitchen with Breakfast bar and a breakfast nook Large bedrooms and walk in closets, Large fenced backyard. No smoking, No large dogs No cats. Call for details.Application fee is $45 per adult. Need copy of driver's licenses, 2 month most recent pay stubs, TAR app form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive have any available units?
2724 Enchanted Eve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive have?
Some of 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Enchanted Eve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive offers parking.
Does 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive has a pool.
Does 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive have accessible units?
No, 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 Enchanted Eve Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District