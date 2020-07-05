2724 Enchanted Eve Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Spacious floor-plan, Located in Sunset Pointe a Master planned Community with pools, walking trails, and neighborhood elementary school.Hard wood floors, ceramic tile flooring in all wet areas, As you enter Formal living and dining area. Continue down hall to large family room with corner Gas fireplace that is open to spacious kitchen with Breakfast bar and a breakfast nook Large bedrooms and walk in closets, Large fenced backyard. No smoking, No large dogs No cats. Call for details.Application fee is $45 per adult. Need copy of driver's licenses, 2 month most recent pay stubs, TAR app form.