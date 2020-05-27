All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:37 PM

2716 Waterton Drive

2716 Waterton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Waterton Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house with FRISCO ISD A++! Built in 2014 - Located within minutes from any shopping or entertainment desired. This property has all the upgrades needed! Tile and hardwood floors throughout open into a spacious kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Open concept with lots of windows brings all the daylight you could imagine! Living room has upgraded stone fireplace. Large master bedroom and bath right near your covered patio and your dream outdoor entertainment area! Large covered patio, fire pit, and beautiful landscaping makes this outdoor oasis even better. Garage has storage areas available and epoxy flooring. All appliances to stay - don't miss out to call this place home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Waterton Drive have any available units?
2716 Waterton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2716 Waterton Drive have?
Some of 2716 Waterton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Waterton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Waterton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Waterton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Waterton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2716 Waterton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Waterton Drive offers parking.
Does 2716 Waterton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Waterton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Waterton Drive have a pool?
No, 2716 Waterton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Waterton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2716 Waterton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Waterton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Waterton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 Waterton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2716 Waterton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

