2716 Waterton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house with FRISCO ISD A++! Built in 2014 - Located within minutes from any shopping or entertainment desired. This property has all the upgrades needed! Tile and hardwood floors throughout open into a spacious kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Open concept with lots of windows brings all the daylight you could imagine! Living room has upgraded stone fireplace. Large master bedroom and bath right near your covered patio and your dream outdoor entertainment area! Large covered patio, fire pit, and beautiful landscaping makes this outdoor oasis even better. Garage has storage areas available and epoxy flooring. All appliances to stay - don't miss out to call this place home!!!