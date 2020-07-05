2705 White Pine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Available July 1st. What a great house to lease! Granite countertop in the kitchen! Neutral color throughout. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms! No vinyl flooring in this house! Great layout with master bedroom upstairs and 3 more bedrooms and a game room upstairs. Big yard to play in! Easy walking distance to Little Elm High School. See this one before its too late!