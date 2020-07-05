2705 White Pine Drive

Available July 1st. What a great house to lease! Granite countertop in the kitchen! Neutral color throughout. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms! No vinyl flooring in this house! Great layout with master bedroom upstairs and 3 more bedrooms and a game room upstairs. Big yard to play in! Easy walking distance to Little Elm High School. See this one before its too late!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
