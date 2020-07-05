All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2705 White Pine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2705 White Pine Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:12 PM

2705 White Pine Drive

2705 White Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2705 White Pine Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Available July 1st. What a great house to lease! Granite countertop in the kitchen! Neutral color throughout. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms! No vinyl flooring in this house! Great layout with master bedroom upstairs and 3 more bedrooms and a game room upstairs. Big yard to play in! Easy walking distance to Little Elm High School. See this one before its too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 White Pine Drive have any available units?
2705 White Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2705 White Pine Drive have?
Some of 2705 White Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 White Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2705 White Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 White Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2705 White Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2705 White Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2705 White Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 2705 White Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 White Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 White Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 2705 White Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2705 White Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2705 White Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 White Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 White Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 White Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 White Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District