2700 Lake Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hard to find 4 BEDROOM home with 3 FULL BATHS! All the UPGRADES you would have selected - OVERSIZED GARAGE, FRONT PORCH elevation, COVERED BACK PATIO, GRANITE, SS appliances, GAS COOKTOP, EXTENDED CERAMIC TILE, PLANNING DESK, 42 CABINETS, KITCHEN ISLAND, ROUNDED corners and RECESSED lighting!! Built in 2012! Walking distance to SCHOOLS, PARKS and COMMUNITY POOL!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Contact us to schedule a showing.